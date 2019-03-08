E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four men arrested over suspected hare coursing

PUBLISHED: 15:05 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 14 November 2019

The Rural Crime Team pursue incidents of hare coursing by using drones. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The Rural Crime Team pursue incidents of hare coursing by using drones. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Four men have been arrested of suspected hare coursing after police were called to maize field in Little Stonham.

This vehicle was detained following the suspected incident of hare coursing in Mendlesham. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEThis vehicle was detained following the suspected incident of hare coursing in Mendlesham. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary's rural policing team were called at 10am on Wednesday, November 13 to a field near the village of Mendlesham.

They said they pursued a Volvo XC90 through the fields and later arrested a group of men for offences under the Hunting Act.

Sergeant Brian Calver, from the rural policing team, said: "I would urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspected incidents of hare-coursing in progress by calling 999.

"Members of the public should not to place themselves in danger.

"The persons involved in this kind of criminality are often dangerous offenders who are willing to use violence upon anybody to assist their escape, with no regards for the welfare of those that may try to stop them."

Hare-coursing is illegal in the UK, unlike some other countries, and is the pursuit of hare using greyhounds which hunt by sight instead of scent.

Witnesses or anybody with any information are asked to contact police quoting reference CAD 88 of 13 November.

