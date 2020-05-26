‘Be kind to one another’ – mental health awareness week switches focus during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 09:43 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 26 May 2020
Mental health awareness week encouraged people to be kind to one another and saw a range of online and socially-distanced activities held across Suffolk to raise awareness.
One Sixth Form College had planned a campaign about the importance and value of sleep which was due to be held last week between Monday May 18 and Sunday May 24 – however Covid-19 restrictions scuppered the plans for teachers to wear pyjamas to work.
Instead, One supported the Mental Health Foundation campaign to be kind to one another and held lunchtime wellbeing sessions online for students and teachers.
Gail Ollaso, director of Human Resource at One, said: “It really resonates with what is happening at the moment.
“The whole ethos of the campaign is to enable our colleagues to stay fit, healthy and positive so that they can be the best they can be for themselves, each other and our students.”
The college hosted online sessions relating to yoga, fitness and crocheting and this is the second year it has participated in the awareness week.
A team of wellbeing ambassadors met up every month to work on promoting the campaign and are encouraging people to be kind both inside and outside of work.
