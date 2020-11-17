E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich brothers launch new mental health fitnesswear company

PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 November 2020

Two brothers from Ipswich have set up their own mental health fitnesswear brand, Mind Fitness Picture: MIND FITNESS

MIND FITNESS

Two brothers from Ipswich have set up their own fitnesswear brand in the hopes of helping local people with their mental health.

Brothers Rhys Tinson, 28 and Ryan, 32, set up Mind Fitness during the initial coronavirus lockdown – and are aiming to get more people to talk about their mental health struggles while raising money for charities in the region.

Selling shirts, hoodies and accessories, the brothers are donating 10% of all profits to local mental health charities such as Suffolk Mind and Norfolk Mind.

Rhys, who works in insurance, said he and his brother were inspired to set up the brand after facing their own mental health difficulties.

Mr Tinson said: “I’ve been suffering with my mental health for around six years now, my brother for longer.

“We’ve always wanted to do something to help people – and during lockdown thought it would be nice to launch a brand which helps people with their mental health.

“Mental health is something that a lot of people seem to forget about and we hope people will help to spread the word.”

Mr Tinson said the brothers chose to start a fitness brand over another form of clothing as they believe in the power of sport and fitness in helping to improve wellbeing.

He added he hopes people will feel empowered to speak to others seen wearing the brand about their own problems – helping to create a community of people there to help each other.

He said: “It’s not all about keeping your body fit, it’s about keeping your mind fit too – it isn’t a one-way street.

“If I saw someone wearing the shirt and I was someone going through mental health problems then I would know that I could go and speak to them.

“We want people to feel comfortable to talk more.”

Ryan, who works as a doctor of chemistry, now lives in Norfolk – and is aiming to ensure money will also go towards charities over the border.

Rhys added: “We don’t want it to be the case of just being something targeted at men, we want to help all ages, genders and ethnicities so everyone can jump in and wear it.

“Our motto is stay strong, stay positive, stay motivated.”

The brothers’ online shop can be found here.

