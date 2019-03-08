Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Euro Election 2019: Follow the counts as they happen throughout Sunday evening

PUBLISHED: 17:31 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 24 May 2019

European election votes will be counted on Sunday night and the winning candidates are set to be announced early Monday morning

European election votes will be counted on Sunday night and the winning candidates are set to be announced early Monday morning

As politicians from around the region gather at Chelmsford for the European election count, we are providing live coverage and reaction political shape of the East of England emerges.

Results from counts across the seven counties of the East of England are being fed through to the central count at the Chelmer Sports & Athletics Centre at Chelmsford where the declaration of winners is due to be made.

The region - which stretches from Felixstowe to Peterborough and from Cromer to Watford - will elect seven MEPs by a party list system.

On Thursday voters chose which party they favoured - and winning candidates will be selected from the lists put forward by those parties.

You may also want to watch:

Counting is expected to start around the region at about 6pm - but no results can be declared until 10pm at the earliest because that is when the last polling stations close in European countries.

However politicians at the count are expected to be giving their opinions on how their parties have done from about 9pm.

Officials at Chelmsford expect the results to be announced around midnight once all the votes have been counted.

This election sees the debut of two new political parties - Change UK which was formed by The Independent Group of MPs who split from Labour and the Conservatives earlier this year and The Brexit Party formed by ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

There are also lists from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, UKIP, The Green Party, and the English Democrats - and one independent candidate.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Workers evacuated after huge hazardous chemical spill at Suffolk factory

The scene outside Sanofi in Haverhill Picture: MARIAM CLAYDON

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Workers evacuated after huge hazardous chemical spill at Suffolk factory

The scene outside Sanofi in Haverhill Picture: MARIAM CLAYDON

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Euro Election 2019: Follow the counts as they happen throughout Sunday evening

European election votes will be counted on Sunday night and the winning candidates are set to be announced early Monday morning

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Workers evacuated after huge hazardous chemical spill at Suffolk factory

The scene outside Sanofi in Haverhill Picture: MARIAM CLAYDON

Rape accused DNA found on swab from alleged victim court hears

Police are leading an investigation after a women was raped in Lowestoft. Kimberley Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Elderly woman burgled after bogus callers claimed to be from council

The distraction burglary happened in Fornham All Saints Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists