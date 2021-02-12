News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Passenger dies four days after Mercedes and Ford collide on Suffolk road

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 3:10 PM February 12, 2021    Updated: 3:28 PM February 12, 2021
Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene Picture: MATTHEW USHER

The crash happened in Higham Road, Tuddenham, on February 6 - Credit: Matthew Usher

A woman has died in hospital four days after a collision between two cars on a Suffolk road.

The crash happened at about 2pm on Saturday, February 6, in Higham Road, Tuddenham, near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police said the woman was a passenger in a black Mercedes C class, which had been travelling from Tuddenham towards the A14 when it collided with a black Ford Focus travelling in the opposite direction.

Police, paramedics and the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) attended the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "The occupants of the Mercedes, a man and a woman, sustained injuries. They were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance for treatment.

"The other two casualties (the male occupant of the Mercedes and a male occupant of the Ford) involved remain in hospital. The female passenger in the Mercedes died on Wednesday, February 10."

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or anyone with useful information, to call 101, quoting CAD reference 192 of February 6, or email alexander.matthews@norfolk.police.uk

