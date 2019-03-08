Partly Cloudy

Merger plans could see GP surgeries share 8,000 patients

PUBLISHED: 13:27 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 17 June 2019

The Orford branch of The Peninsula Practice, which could merge with Church Farm Surgery in Aldeburgh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Orford branch of The Peninsula Practice, which could merge with Church Farm Surgery in Aldeburgh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Two GP practices in east Suffolk are seeking public feedback on merger proposals that would see one management team take responsibility for 8,000 patients.

Church Farm Surgery in Aldeburgh, which could merge with The Peninsula Practice Picture: GOOGLE MAPSChurch Farm Surgery in Aldeburgh, which could merge with The Peninsula Practice Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The plan is being put forward by Church Farm Surgery in Aldeburgh and The Peninsula Practice, which has surgeries in Alderton, Orford and Hollesley.

If approved, the proposals would see the merged practice take on a patient list size of approximately 8,000 from January 2020.

Led by one management team, it would be known as The Peninsula Practice and aim to "embrace the qualities of both the Peninsula and Aldeburgh GP surgeries".

There are no plans to close any of the surgeries or reduce any services.

Dr Lindsey Crockett from The Peninsula Practice Picture: LOUISE BUTLERDr Lindsey Crockett from The Peninsula Practice Picture: LOUISE BUTLER

The practices say their aim of the merger is to address the issues facing primary care services on a local level, where smaller GP practices tend to struggle with recruitment and face high demand.

Dr Lindsey Crockett, senior GP partner at The Peninsula Practice, said: "The intention is to embrace the qualities of both the Peninsula and Aldeburgh GP surgeries, combine the services offered, share the skills and expertise of staff across all sites in order to provide safe, effective, responsive and well led services.

"We want patients to be reassured that this is a good opportunity to develop primary care services that will meet future needs."

Dr Simon Ball, senior GP partner at Church Farm Surgery, added: "I believe these are positive plans that will offer continuity and sustainability for local people as well as offer opportunities for the new larger practice to deliver even more healthcare services in the future.

"The plans take into account the very real need for services in a rural area like ours to remain accessible.

"However, I know that many patients will have questions about these proposals and I would very much encourage them to attend one of the public meetings, put them in writing to the Practice Manager or email the practice or PPG."

Patients wishing to share their views on the proposal are invited to attend one of two public meetings taking place next month.

The first will be held at Aldeburgh Church Hall on Thursday, July 25 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

The second will be take place at Hollesley Village Hall on Friday, July 26 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

