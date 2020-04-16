E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans for 99 more Mersea Island homes met with local backlash

PUBLISHED: 21:00 16 April 2020

The group has campaigned against several application on Mersea Island, including the 100 homes to be built in Dawes Lane and another 101 at Brierley Paddocks Picture: STOP 350

The group has campaigned against several application on Mersea Island, including the 100 homes to be built in Dawes Lane and another 101 at Brierley Paddocks Picture: STOP 350

Archant

Plans for almost 100 more homes on Mersea Island are facing stiff opposition from locals.

The land off Colchester Road is currently used for agriculture - but plans have been submitted to Colchester Borough Council which could see 99 homes built on the edge of West Mersea Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe land off Colchester Road is currently used for agriculture - but plans have been submitted to Colchester Borough Council which could see 99 homes built on the edge of West Mersea Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An application to turn agricultural land close to Colchester Road on the island into a housing estate consisting of 99 new homes was made to Colchester Borough Council at the start of April.

The applicants, Gladman and Grays Farms Limited, say that 30% of the homes built will be affordable housing.

They intend to leave more than an acre of land for a potential new doctor’s surgery as well as improving pedestrian routes in the area, designating space for open public spaces and a children’s play area.

However, the plans have already attracted more than 30 objections, with many of them organised by the campaign group Stop 350, who have been opposing the overdevelopment of the island since 2016.

The land off Colchester Road could become a mix of detached, semi-detashed and affordable housing, adding another 99 homes to Mersea Island Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe land off Colchester Road could become a mix of detached, semi-detashed and affordable housing, adding another 99 homes to Mersea Island Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Stop 350 spokesman said: “We have several causes for concern regarding these plans.

“First of all, the council’s adopted Local Plan does not allow more than 200 homes to be built on the island each year - we have already had that many homes approved for 2020.

“The only road onto the island is flooding more regularly and for longer, making evacuating more difficult with more people, and more homes on Mersea will inevitably take away from the rural scenery.

“Also, much of the population of the island is over 70 and not as computer-literate. We usually communicate with them through the post and in these times we cannot contact them to tell them what is happening.”

The group have opposed other developments on the island which have now gone ahead, with 100 homes to be built on a site in Dawes Lane and another 101 at Brierley Paddocks.

While Stop 350 argue that the 201 new homes meet the required number of homes to be built on the island this year, with additional ‘backfilling’ on other plots on the island that are not included in the Local Plan, the applicants say a shortfall in affordable housing across the borough for consecutive years shows their plans need approval.

Gladman and Grays Farms said in their application that they have an agreement with the council to provide additional funding to support the island if required.

The application is open to public comments until April 29.

The application is open to public comments until April 29 and can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police release footage of ram-raid and clash with suspects on narrow lane

A still image from footage of the raid on the Co-op in Debenham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Seven more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fatal road accident being treated as murder by police

The collision happened in Marine Parade, Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in his 70s in serious condition in hospital following collision

A man in his 70s is in hospital following the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 99 more Mersea Island homes met with local backlash

The group has campaigned against several application on Mersea Island, including the 100 homes to be built in Dawes Lane and another 101 at Brierley Paddocks Picture: STOP 350
Drive 24