Tractor left scorched after catching fire at farm

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:20 PM April 16, 2021   
Firefighters put out the tractor on Mersea Island, Essex

A tractor that was engulfed in flames at a farm on Mersea Island has been put out by fire crews.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene in Colchester Road, West Mersea, shortly before 3pm on Friday.

Crews from Colchester, Clacton, Brightlingsea and Manningtree stations arrived to discover the tractor was 100% alight.

A stop was called by the fire service at 4.06pm.

During the incident, approximately 2,000 litres of mixed solution containing chemicals to spray crops was spilled onto the ground.

Firefighters worked with fire service scientific advisers and the Environment Agency for advice on cleaning the solution.

The scene was left in the care of the farmer, who has said the land will be excavated.

Danny Partridge, Colchester fire station manager, praised firefighters' efforts in extinguishing the blaze.

He said: "Crews worked really well to extinguish this fire and establish a water source in a difficult area."

