Tractor left scorched after catching fire at farm
- Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
A tractor that was engulfed in flames at a farm on Mersea Island has been put out by fire crews.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene in Colchester Road, West Mersea, shortly before 3pm on Friday.
Crews from Colchester, Clacton, Brightlingsea and Manningtree stations arrived to discover the tractor was 100% alight.
A stop was called by the fire service at 4.06pm.
During the incident, approximately 2,000 litres of mixed solution containing chemicals to spray crops was spilled onto the ground.
You may also want to watch:
Firefighters worked with fire service scientific advisers and the Environment Agency for advice on cleaning the solution.
The scene was left in the care of the farmer, who has said the land will be excavated.
Most Read
- 1 'I will be like Demolition Man... there will be a lot of pain' - Cook on his Town squad overhaul
- 2 Rise in number of Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals
- 3 Judge heading to Ipswich exit as contract clause could end Irishman's Portman Road stay
- 4 Suffolk actress Helen McCrory dies following cancer battle
- 5 Frustrated Suffolk farmer returns dumped items to householders
- 6 All 24 League One home kits ranked from worst to first
- 7 Next steps outlined for decision on A12 traffic light plans
- 8 'He goes with our best wishes' - Cook confirms Judge will leave Town
- 9 Peter Andre visits Ipswich for post-lockdown haircut
- 10 12 villages set to receive some of UK's fastest ever broadband
Danny Partridge, Colchester fire station manager, praised firefighters' efforts in extinguishing the blaze.
He said: "Crews worked really well to extinguish this fire and establish a water source in a difficult area."