Two hurt in serious crash on busy road

Motorists were urged to avoid The Strood this morning following a crash which left two people injured Picture: SEANA HUGHES

A major road linking Mersea Island with Colchester and its surrounding villages is now back open after a serious crash.

Motorists were urged to avoid The Strood this morning following reports of a collision involving a Ford Transit panel van and a Ford Fiesta.

Emergency crews – from Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service – were sent to the scene and shut the road for around two hours.

Two drivers were hurt and taken to Colchester General Hospital for treatment.

Roads policing officer Pc Tom Raes tweeted at around 9.57am to say the road had opened.

He said: “Following on from serious collision this morning on The Strood, Mersea, Colchester, we have opened one lane to get traffic moving whilst we await recovery.

“Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you to those of you who have been patient.”

Witnesses to the crash should call Essex Police on 101 with information or dash cam footage.