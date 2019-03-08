Suffolk on stand by for Storm Hannah

Storm Hannah will see heavy rain and windy conditions hit Suffolk and Essex on Saturday afternoon. Picture: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/PA WIRE Archant

Be prepared this weekend - the tail end of Storm Hannah could hit East Angliam, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

The storm, named Hannah by the Irish meteorological service, will cause gusts of up to 75mph in coastal regions of the UK, while inland areas can expect to see winds of up to 55mph.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for the south west of the country for tonight but as yet, there is no weather warning in place for Suffolk and Essex.

However, forecasts show the region will feel the tail end of the storm with heavy rain and wind expected from Saturday as the storm moves across.

Weatherquest forecaster Adam Dury said the regionis unlikely to see extreme volumes of rainfall, but warned of heavy showers.

He said: “There's going to be rain - it isn't looking too extreme but we are going to see around 10ml of rain.

“We would class anything from 20-25ml as extreme, although the region is going to experience showers throughout the entirety of the day.”

Thankfully, it seems that nicer weather is on the way, with Met Office chief forecaster Frank Saunders adding: “We're going to see an unsettled period over the next few days, but the forecast for later next week indicates the return of high pressure, bringing more settled conditions.

“Storm Hannah will move away from the UK during Saturday followed by a transient ridge of high pressure bringing more settled weather to the UK for Sunday, good news for London Marathon runners.”

