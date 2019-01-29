Sunshine and Showers

Snow could hit earlier as weather warning is brought forward

29 January, 2019 - 12:29
Christchurch Park, Ipswich, during last year's Beast from the East SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christchurch Park, Ipswich, during last year's Beast from the East SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow could hit the region earlier than expected after the Met Office brought forward its weather warning.

The initial yellow weather warning was in place from 9pm tonight until midday on Wednesday, but the Met Office has now brought the warning forward to 5pm.

The Met Office said: “The start time of the warning has been brought forward to cater for some snowfall during peak travel times on Tuesday evening.”

A band of rain pushing east across is likely to turn to snow during Tuesday evening, and will continue into Wednesday.

Forecasters say accumulations of 1-3cm are possible, with snowfall of 5cm in places.

Young heifers out in the snow waiting for their breakfast Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN

Ice is likely to form on some surfaces on Wednesday morning as the snow clears.

MORE: Snow expected to hit region tonight

Suffolk Highways has warned drivers and pedestrians to take care on roads and pavements, and gritters will be out in force on the A14, A12 and other major roads tonight.

MORE: Train passengers urged to check before they travel due to forecast snow

We will have live coverage tomorrow should the county be covered in snow, as well as updates on possible school closures.

Visit our website for all the latest news, pictures, videos and forecasts.

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

