It's official - Suffolk is the HOTTEST place in the UK

PUBLISHED: 18:20 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:20 24 July 2019

A family cools off in the sea in Felixstowe as Suffolk was named the hottest place in the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A family cools off in the sea in Felixstowe as Suffolk was named the hottest place in the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk has recorded the highest temperatures of anywhere in the country today during the blistering heatwave.

In an announcement by the Met Office this afternoon, it was revealed that Cavendish in Suffolk recorded the hottest temperature with a sizzling 33.7C.

Across the border into Essex, Writtle came close as the mercury rose to 33.5C - although both stations recorded higher temperatures than the capital, which could see temperatures push close to 40C later in the week.

You may also want to watch:

With temperatures pushing into the low to mid-30s across the region and higher temperatures set to come tomorrow, it looks like Cavendish could even record the hottest temperature on record.

As it stands, August 10, 2003 was the county's hottest day on record after the Suffolk village hit 37.3C.

Phil Garner, forecaster at East Anglian-based Weatherquest, said: "Cavendish not only recorded the highest temperature in Suffolk today, but also the whole of the UK.

"Temperatures tomorrow again look to be high and we could see temperatures around 37C."

But the sunshine has brought drawbacks as Greater Anglia announced more than half of its services will be cancelled tomorrow due to safety risks, while hospitals are poised to deal with overheating patients.

Mr Garner recommended those prone to sun-related illnesses to stay in the shade, while health officials have reminded people of the importance of using suncream and wearing sensible clothing.

