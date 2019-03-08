Video

Record Easter temperatures on the cards as Suffolk basks in the sun

Children enjyoing the hot weather in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Forecasters were today confidently predicting some of the best Easter weather for years – with temperatures in the 20Cs across the weekend.

Gracie, Lennie and Emma Churchman having fun at their beach hut Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk's seaside resort's, parks and tourist attractions were getting ready to welcome bumper crowds with people keen to get out and about and enjoy the extra warm spring sunshine.

The Met Office said temperatures inland across Suffolk and Essex today could reach 25C.

For those aiming to go from breakfast to the beach, it would be a little lower – onshore breezes meaning it will be a slightly cooler, probably around 17C to 19C.

It will still be a bit nippy for those wanting a paddle or swim – the sea temperature at Felixstowe today is 10.3C.

In Ipswich, temperatures are expected to be around 21C to 23C by mid-afternoon.

A Met Office spokesman said: “It will be dry and often sunny with light winds, although sunshine may be hazy at times.

“Temperatures will reach into the low 20s Celsius quite widely and there's a good chance some places particularly in the south could see temperatures peaking around 24 to 25 Celsius.

“With temperatures usually around 12 to 15 Celsius at this time of year, it's certainly going to be significantly warmer than average this Easter weekend and quite a contrast to the colder weather we've seen so far this month.”

There could be some Easter temperature records set, too – the record temperature for Easter Sunday in England is 25.3C reached in Hampshire in April 2011.

Tonight there could be some mist or fog and temperatures will fall to around 5C.

But the weathermen expect tomorrow and Easter Bank Holiday Monday to again be very warm with spells of hazy sunshine, and little cloud, and temperatures both days well above average for the time of year, again possibly hitting 25C.

The fine weather is expected to continue until Wednesday when there could be thundery showers.