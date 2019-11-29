E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fog warning issued for Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 10:14 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 29 November 2019

Parts of Suffolk are set to be shrouded in fog tonight, with drivers warned of disruption to travel plans Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning in Suffolk for later this evening due to fog and warned drivers of potential disruption to travel plans.

A yellow warning has been issued in central England, but extends into west Suffolk - including Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Stowmarket.

The warning will be in place from tonight until 11am tomorrow morning.

The Met Office said: "Fog is likely to lead to some travel disruption on Friday night and Saturday morning."

