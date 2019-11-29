Fog warning issued for Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 10:14 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 29 November 2019
The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning in Suffolk for later this evening due to fog and warned drivers of potential disruption to travel plans.
A yellow warning has been issued in central England, but extends into west Suffolk - including Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Stowmarket.
The warning will be in place from tonight until 11am tomorrow morning.
The Met Office said: "Fog is likely to lead to some travel disruption on Friday night and Saturday morning."