Weekend washout predicted as Met Office issue weather warning for rain

High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across our region this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning comes into force at 3am on Saturday and remains in place until 6pm on Sunday.

Currently, the warning covers the vast majority of England, Wales and parts of Scotland.

You may also want to watch:

The Met Office said that it is expecting heavy rain which could bring some flooding and transport disruption.

It said that “spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures” and that “where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

It added that “there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

MORE: £20k fundraiser launched to save historic ferry damaged in storm gales

