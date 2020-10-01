E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Weekend washout predicted as Met Office issue weather warning for rain

PUBLISHED: 12:57 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 01 October 2020

High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across our region this weekend.

The warning comes into force at 3am on Saturday and remains in place until 6pm on Sunday.

Currently, the warning covers the vast majority of England, Wales and parts of Scotland.

You may also want to watch:

The Met Office said that it is expecting heavy rain which could bring some flooding and transport disruption.

It said that “spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures” and that “where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

It added that “there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

MORE: £20k fundraiser launched to save historic ferry damaged in storm gales

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 250 people in Suffolk hit with Covid-19 fines

A total of 262 Covid-19 fines have been handed out in Suffolk (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Businesses urged to follow Greene King’s lead as it educates public about slave trade

Greene King wants to help educate the public about the shocking slave trade which its historic founder was embroiled in Picture: ADAM SMY

Final plea for support for events industry after companies see record losses

WeMakeEvents is a campaign to highlight the plight of the events industry. Suffolk landmarks were lit up red last night to highlight the campaign. Picture: GREEN SPARK

MK Dons boss admits his Norwich past ‘adds a little bit’ to Ipswich clash

MK Dons boss Russell Martin played under the management of Paul Lambert at Norwich City. Photos: Archant/PA

Weekend washout predicted as Met Office issue weather warning for rain

High winds and rain on the coast of Suffolk could be making waves this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN