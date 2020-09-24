Warnings of strong winds up to 55mph on Friday

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued across East Anglia by the Met Office.

According to the Met Office, strong northerly winds may lead to some disruption from Friday morning and through into the evening.

Across the county wind speeds could reach between 45mph to 55mph, with some areas on the coast going up to 60mph or even 65mph.

The weather warning is in place from 9am on Friday morning until midnight.

The Met Office has warned that there may be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

The closure threshold for the Orwell Bridge is gusts of around 50mph.

It also said it was likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and large waves.

