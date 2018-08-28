Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Take extra care’ in high winds, drivers told despite downgraded weather warnings

PUBLISHED: 14:29 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 07 February 2019

Weather warnings for wind for the coming days have been lifted but drivers are still advised to take care. Picture: SIMON FINLAY

Weather warnings for wind for the coming days have been lifted but drivers are still advised to take care. Picture: SIMON FINLAY

Archant Norfolk Copyright

Drivers are being advised to take extra care on the roads in windy conditions over the coming days - despite ‘yellow’ warnings for strong winds being lifted by the Met Office.

The Orwell Bridge has remained open. Picture: ARCHANTThe Orwell Bridge has remained open. Picture: ARCHANT

Forecasters are still warning that wind speeds could reach 55mph on Friday - and Saturday may see speeds hit 60mph.

At the moment there are no plans to close the Orwell Bridge but, if the situation changes, Highways England could decide to close the road.

Phil Garner, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “We can still expect to see some excitement over the next couple of days.

“We will see a slight lull in the blustery conditions tonight, however they will pick up again going into Friday and we may see speeds of between 50-55mph.

“However on Saturday, wind speeds could well be over 55mph. People should still be cautious despite the weather warning being lifted.”

Warnings had been in place for high winds for much of the UK, especially coastal regions, from Thursday morning until Saturday evening by the Met Office. However they have now been lifted for the time being.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Tweeted to say: “It’s very windy across the county today so please take extra care.”

Earlier today a number of power cuts were reported across Suffolk and Essex, including a cut to over 300 homes in and around the Clare area and a further 137 in nearby Toppesfield and Great Yeldham.

Further cuts have affected Polstead and parts of Hadleigh.

The continuing high winds could cause disruption to power lines over the coming days.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What we know so far about human remains found in Leiston

Forensics services are among those at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Van donated to Suffolk charity on live TV was ‘heap of rust’

The Worry Tree Cafe founders, Katrina Clark and Millie Corke, and the van that was donated to them on Channel 5's 'Do The Right Thing'. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

An un-brie-lievable festival is returning to Essex

Cheese Festival is returning to Colchester in 2019. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists