‘Take extra care’ in high winds, drivers told despite downgraded weather warnings

Drivers are being advised to take extra care on the roads in windy conditions over the coming days - despite ‘yellow’ warnings for strong winds being lifted by the Met Office.

Forecasters are still warning that wind speeds could reach 55mph on Friday - and Saturday may see speeds hit 60mph.

At the moment there are no plans to close the Orwell Bridge but, if the situation changes, Highways England could decide to close the road.

Phil Garner, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “We can still expect to see some excitement over the next couple of days.

“We will see a slight lull in the blustery conditions tonight, however they will pick up again going into Friday and we may see speeds of between 50-55mph.

“However on Saturday, wind speeds could well be over 55mph. People should still be cautious despite the weather warning being lifted.”

Warnings had been in place for high winds for much of the UK, especially coastal regions, from Thursday morning until Saturday evening by the Met Office. However they have now been lifted for the time being.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Tweeted to say: “It’s very windy across the county today so please take extra care.”

Earlier today a number of power cuts were reported across Suffolk and Essex, including a cut to over 300 homes in and around the Clare area and a further 137 in nearby Toppesfield and Great Yeldham.

Further cuts have affected Polstead and parts of Hadleigh.

The continuing high winds could cause disruption to power lines over the coming days.