Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms and torrential downpours

PUBLISHED: 10:38 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 24 June 2020

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office Picture: NICK LEE/CITIZENSIDE.COM

After days of rocketing temperatures the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and torrential downpours later this week.

The weather warning is in place from 12pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

The Met Office said that while many places will miss the storms, where they do occur, torrential downpours could bring 30-50mm of rain in an hour, with hail and lightning.

The storms will slowly clear northeastwards on Friday night.

The Met Office said that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly by the rain, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Spray and sudden flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

