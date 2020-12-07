E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Weather warning issued for fog

PUBLISHED: 08:25 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 08:25 07 December 2020

It's a foggy start for most of Suffolk Picture: MARK NUNN/NEWZULU.COM

It's a foggy start for most of Suffolk Picture: MARK NUNN/NEWZULU.COM

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A weather warning is in place across the county for fog this morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog which began at 4am and is in place until 11am.

The warning covers all of Suffolk and north Essex and extends to much of eastern England.

You may also want to watch:

“Fog is expected to persist and with increased traffic volumes on Monday morning some disruption to transport is possible,” said the Met Office.

It added that “slower journey times with delays to bus and train services” were possible as a result of the fog.

Flood alerts remain in place for some parts of Suffolk this morning but after days of heavy rain.

MORE: Flood warnings for Suffolk removed but alerts stay in place

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Refusal urged for first stage of new 2,000-home estate

Some 2,000 homes are set to be built off Gulpher Road in Felixstowe as part of a new 'garden neighbourhood' Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Kesgrave shooting: Boy due in court for plea hearing

Police at the scene in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk MP raises doubts over whether Suffolk will leave Tier 2 next week

Suffolk Coastal MP These Coffey Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT

Truck driver reported for blocking police station to collect takeaway

Drivers can be fined for meddling with tachographs as it breaks the rules regarding rest periods and drivers hours. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Weather warning issued for fog

It's a foggy start for most of Suffolk Picture: MARK NUNN/NEWZULU.COM