Weather warning issued for fog
Published: 8:25 AM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020
A weather warning is in place across the county for fog this morning.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog which began at 4am and is in place until 11am.
The warning covers all of Suffolk and north Essex and extends to much of eastern England.
“Fog is expected to persist and with increased traffic volumes on Monday morning some disruption to transport is possible,” said the Met Office.
It added that “slower journey times with delays to bus and train services” were possible as a result of the fog.
Flood alerts remain in place for some parts of Suffolk this morning but after days of heavy rain.
MORE: Flood warnings for Suffolk removed but alerts stay in place
