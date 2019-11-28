Weather warning issued for ice across the region

After days of rain and flooding, the Met Office has now issued a weather warning for ice across Suffolk and Essex.

A yellow warning will be in place from midnight until 10am on Friday morning.

The Met Office is warning that some stretches of road are likely to be icy as temperatures are set to drop overnight.

"An area of rain is expected to clear southwards across much of Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia and the south of northern England on Thursday evening," said the Met Office.

"Following this surface temperatures are expected to fall away below freezing and following the rain and recent wet weather many surfaces are likely to remain wet leading to icy stretches forming where these not treated."

The warning comes after two days of heavy rain and flooding across the region caused travel chaos.

