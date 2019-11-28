E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Weather warning issued for ice across the region

PUBLISHED: 11:02 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 28 November 2019

A weather warning has been issued for ice Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

A weather warning has been issued for ice Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

After days of rain and flooding, the Met Office has now issued a weather warning for ice across Suffolk and Essex.

A yellow warning will be in place from midnight until 10am on Friday morning.

The Met Office is warning that some stretches of road are likely to be icy as temperatures are set to drop overnight.

READ MORE: A12 likely to remain closed for a few hours following blocked drain

You may also want to watch:

"An area of rain is expected to clear southwards across much of Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia and the south of northern England on Thursday evening," said the Met Office.

"Following this surface temperatures are expected to fall away below freezing and following the rain and recent wet weather many surfaces are likely to remain wet leading to icy stretches forming where these not treated."

The warning comes after two days of heavy rain and flooding across the region caused travel chaos.

READ MORE: Further concerns as new flood alerts issued for Suffolk

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Woman and two dogs rescued from flood water

Eye Road in Kenton is completely closed due to heavy flooding Picture: @COUNTRYMOUSIE/TWITTER

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Woman and two dogs rescued from flood water

Eye Road in Kenton is completely closed due to heavy flooding Picture: @COUNTRYMOUSIE/TWITTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Weather warning issued for ice across the region

A weather warning has been issued for ice Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

A12 likely to remain closed for a few hours following blocked drain

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Live updates as second day of flooding chaos hits Suffolk

The flooded mere beside Framlingham Castle on Wednesday Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Flood alerts remain in place with further heavy rain expected

Flooding was particularly bad around the Kenton area of Eye on Wednesday Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Housing benefit no longer enough for struggling families to afford any Ipswich rental properties

Borough leader David Ellesmere and housing portfolio holder Neil MacDonald at the new Homeless Unit in Ipswich. Picture; IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists