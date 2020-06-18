Weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms across Suffolk

There are warning for rain and thunderstorms in Suffolk Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

The Met Office has two weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms in place across the county today.

The first yellow warning is for rain and has been in place since 3am this morning and covers the entirety of Suffolk and north Essex.

It warns of spray on the roads as well as the possibility of some flooding and interruption to travel.

The warning is in force until midday.

A further warning is in place for thunderstorms from midday until 9pm tonight which covers nearly all of the county, although some coastal areas may escape the worst of the weather.

The Met Office has warned that “there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds”.

It also said there is a “small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.”

The wet weather comes after days of fine and warm weather across the region.