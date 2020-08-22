Strong winds and gales on the way as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office have issued another warning for wind Picture: ALISON CONNORS/ CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

Forecasters are predicting further strong winds in Suffolk in the coming days, with a yellow weather warning issued.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for wind across large swathes of southern England and Wales.

The warning comes into forced on Tuesday at 9am and will last until Wednesday at 3pm.

The Met Office, which issued the warning, said that there may be some disruption to transport as a result of the strong winds.

It also warns that short term losses of power could also be possible.

The warning comes after a blustery end to Friday brought on by Storm Ellen.

