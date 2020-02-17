E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Did you see the 'meteor' above Suffolk last night?

PUBLISHED: 06:35 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:05 17 February 2020

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police officers working the night shift were among several people who had their eyes to the skies last night - amid reports a meteor was spotted over parts of Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Pc Tom Raes, who is based in Colchester, tweeted to say he had seen the rare phenomenon over the north Essex town just before 10pm yesterday.

He said: "Anyone just see the meteorite lighting up the sky of Colchester as it came through the atmosphere? Pretty cool sight to see and very rare!"

Others said they had seen it over Newmarket, while Twitter user Ben Tristem managed to capture a flash of light on video over Cambridge.

Anthony Wren tweeted to say he had seen it over Lowestoft, while Robin Turner spotted it from Norwich.

Meanwhile, other social media users said they had seen it in Ipswich, and in Grange Farm, Kesgrave.

One family said they had seen it over Rock Barracks near Woodbridge.

The UK Meteor Network, a group of astronomers who collect reports of meteor sightings, said they had received several 'fireball' reports in the area overnight - as far north as Lincolnshire and as far south as London.

According to the organisation's website, a fireball is a bright meteor streaking across the sky - and typically, it records half a dozen of these kinds of events.

However, last night, 21 reports had come in as of 10.30pm yesterday.

Did you spot the meteorite? Let us know in the comments or email us.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Person saved from car stuck in flood water

A person has been removed from a car which had become stuck in flood water in Steeple Bumpstead Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dumped asbestos finally moved weeks after first report

Mr Perry says the spot has frequently had industrial waste left on it in the past few years Picture: RICHARD PERRY

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Storm Dennis: The Orwell Bridge remains CLOSED

Stock picture of traffic on the Orwell Bridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Person saved from car stuck in flood water

A person has been removed from a car which had become stuck in flood water in Steeple Bumpstead Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dumped asbestos finally moved weeks after first report

Mr Perry says the spot has frequently had industrial waste left on it in the past few years Picture: RICHARD PERRY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘Malt brand is ideally located in Suffolk – but A14 needs an upgrade’

Crews have been called to a cladding fire at the Muntons factory in Stowmarket Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Organisers ‘incredibly excited’ as countdown to Suffolk Show 2020 begins

County showcase the Suffolk Show, returns to Trinity Park in Ipswich on May 27 and 28 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

North Stander: Get ready for a mad scramble to the finishing line – we’re still in the fight!

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Town's second in the victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Children fed by foodbank up more than 40% in one year

The foodbank fed more than 9,400 people in 2019 - a 34% increase on last year, the biggest rise year-on-year Mr Beckett has seen Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24