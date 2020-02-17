Did you see the 'meteor' above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police officers working the night shift were among several people who had their eyes to the skies last night - amid reports a meteor was spotted over parts of Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pc Tom Raes, who is based in Colchester, tweeted to say he had seen the rare phenomenon over the north Essex town just before 10pm yesterday.

He said: "Anyone just see the meteorite lighting up the sky of Colchester as it came through the atmosphere? Pretty cool sight to see and very rare!"

Others said they had seen it over Newmarket, while Twitter user Ben Tristem managed to capture a flash of light on video over Cambridge.

Anthony Wren tweeted to say he had seen it over Lowestoft, while Robin Turner spotted it from Norwich.

Meanwhile, other social media users said they had seen it in Ipswich, and in Grange Farm, Kesgrave.

One family said they had seen it over Rock Barracks near Woodbridge.

The UK Meteor Network, a group of astronomers who collect reports of meteor sightings, said they had received several 'fireball' reports in the area overnight - as far north as Lincolnshire and as far south as London.

According to the organisation's website, a fireball is a bright meteor streaking across the sky - and typically, it records half a dozen of these kinds of events.

However, last night, 21 reports had come in as of 10.30pm yesterday.

Did you spot the meteorite? Let us know in the comments or email us.