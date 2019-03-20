Report supports plans for £4bn metro system linking Cambridge with Haverhill and Mildenhall

John Griffiths and James Waters have welcomed the report backing the metro system Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS Archant

A report supporting ambitious plans for a new £4billion metro system linking Cambridge with Haverhill and Mildenhall has been welcomed by council leaders in west Suffolk.

The Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro (CAM) will stretch as far as Haverhill and Mildenhall to the east of the city and St Neots and Huntingdon to the west, according to proposals.

The metro, which will work as automomous tram system running on rubber wheels, could form a vital transport corridor for people across Suffolk visiting Cambridge.

The Strategic Outline Business Case (SOBC), which was published this week, found the CAM would unlock significant growth, offer high value for money and ease the area’s under pressure transport network.

The report was commissioned by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and has also been welcomed by its mayor, James Palmer, as evidence that the delivery of CAM offers a world-class, sustainable transport solution.

James Waters, leader of Forest Heath District Council and John Griffiths, leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council, said improving transport links will help west Suffolk’s economy as well as supporting growth and jobs.

“We are pleased to see the recognition in the report for the metro that west Suffolk and in particular Haverhill and Mildenhall play in the UK economy as part of the Cambridge sub-region,” they said.

“We have been working closely with the combined authority as well as partner authorities on the need for transport improvements, better connectivity and the opportunities west Suffolk offers for business and the economy.

“Anyone who travels on the A11 and A1307 regularly knows the need for much better public transport links for our communities and businesses.

“We look forward to helping take forward this ambitious plan for the CAM and linking it to Mildenhall and Haverhill.”

The proposed metro line would better connect both Haverhill and Mildenhall with the greater Cambridge area.

Proposed stops on the line from Haverhill include the Biomedical Campus, Babraham Research Campus and Granta Park.

While the line from Mildenhall would stop at the city’s park and ride.