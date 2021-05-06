Published: 10:32 AM May 6, 2021

Filming for MI5 thriller starring Gary Oldman happened at the port yesterday - Credit: Harwich Haven Authority

Shooting for an Apple TV+ adaption of MI5 thriller novel Slow Horses took place at Harwich International Port yesterday, starring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas.

The 12-episode series of Mick Herron’s espionage novels Slow Horses and Dead Lions will follow a team of British intelligence agents who serve in MI5 department Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes.

A panorama view of Harwich International Port where filming for Slow Horses took place yesterday - Credit: Harwich Haven Authority

Actors in black with guns were seen filming at Harwich International Port yesterday - Credit: Harwich Haven Authority

Filming was initially delayed for months due to the pandemic but picked up in London last December.

Photos taken at the north Essex port in Harwich yesterday show actors dressed in black, aiming guns at boats with black four by four vehicles standing by.

Corporate affairs manager for Harwich Haven Authority, Fiona Brunning, said: “We’ve really enjoyed having the crew and cast of Slow Horses on site today and watching the filming process.

"We’re particularly pleased that we’ve been able to support the TV and film industry too as many of the crew were unable to work during lockdown.

“Local Harwich residents have also been very excited about the filming and they’re looking forward to seeing the episode when it airs later this year.”

Oscar-winner Gary Oldman will star in the TV adaption of Slow Horses - Credit: PA

The legendary Gary Oldman stars in the series as leader of the spies group Jackson Lamb, while Four Weddings and a Funeral icon Kristen Scott Thomas is Diana Taverner, a high ranking MI5 officer.

Bafta-winning actress Kristin Scott Thomas will play high ranking MI5 officer Diana Taverner - Credit: PA

Oscar nominee Jonathon Pryce CBE from Game of Thrones is retired agent David Cartwright, while Jack Lowden of Fighting With My Family is his grandson River Cartwright — a talented agent looking for a way up the ranks and out of Slough House.

Renowned Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce recently portrayed Pope Francis in Two Popes - Credit: PA

Jack Lowden rose to fame after his role in Norwich film Fighting With My Family - Credit: PA

Olivia Cooke, made famous by Ready Player One and recently cast in the Game of Thrones prequel House of Dragon, is sharp agent Sid Baker who is officemates with River Cartwright.