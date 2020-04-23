E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man faces murder trial over 1998 stabbing death

PUBLISHED: 12:08 23 April 2020

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A pensioner faces a murder trial over the death of a man more than two decades ago.

Michael Donnelly is accused of killing 30-year-old Grant Byrom in Colchester more than 21 years ago.

Donnelly was 51 at the time of Mr Byrom’s death on Boxing Day in 1998.

The defendant, who is now 73 years old, appeared by prison video-link for a short virtual hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday morning.

No plea was formally entered during the proceedings.

Judge Charles Gratwicke remanded Donnelly in custody until his trial.

The trial is due to start on August 3 and will be expected last for four weeks.

Essex Police said Mr Byrom was attacked in Forest Road, suffering a stab wound to the chest.

Mr Byrom later died in hospital.

Donnelly, of Bromley Road, Colchester, was arrested in June last year, Essex Police said.

