Prime Minister to reveal plans for way out of lockdown later this week, says Gove

PUBLISHED: 17:30 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 03 May 2020

Michael Gove speaking during Sunday's media briefing in Downing Street Picture: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Michael Gove speaking during Sunday's media briefing in Downing Street Picture: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove, has said the Prime Minister will be revealing more plans for a way out of lockdown later this week.

As of Sunday, 1,206,405 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the UK with 76,496 of these having been carried out on Saturday.

Of those who have tested positive for coronavirus, 28,446 people have died, an increase of 315 across all settings in the past day.

The data was revealed by Mr Gove during Sunday’s press conference where he also talked briefly about the plans that Boris Johnson would be unveiling later in the week.

Mr Gove said that plans for a way out of lockdown would be revealed by the Prime Minister later this week.

Mr Gove said: “We’ve all learned to adapt, and we must carry on doing so after the Prime Minister sets out how we will get back to work later this week.

“His comprehensive plan will explain how we can get our economy moving, how we can get our children back to school, how we can travel to work more safely, and how we can make life in the workplace safer.

“But before we can ease the existing restrictions we must ensure the government’s five tests are met - that the number of cases are falling, that death rates are declining, that the NHS has what it needs, and that measures are in place to stop a second peak overwhelming the NHS.”

Mr Gove also revealed that new “test, track and trace procedures” would be piloted on the Isle of Wight soon, with a view to having them in place more widely later this month.

Regional coronavirus data is expected later today.

