E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man seen waving machete avoid immediate jail term

PUBLISHED: 05:00 18 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who sparked a major police operation lasting three hours after he was seen brandishing a machete in a street has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police were contacted after Michael Johnson was seen waving the machete at someone in a car in Newmarket, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When police arrived Johnson refused to come out of his accommodation and a total of 25 officers including armed police, dog handlers and negotiators were deployed to the area.

Johnson, 35, of Brewers Lane, Newmarket, had denied having an article with a blade, namely a machete in Brewers Lane, Newmarket on January 3 but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

He was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sentencing him, Judge John Devaux said Johnson had been under the influence of drugs on the day in question.

The court heard that Johnson had been unemployed all his adult life because of his drug use but was now clean of all drugs.

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘A long history of broken promises’ – Anger at plans to build houses on green space in housing estate

A barn owl in flight over the bowling green in Melton Park, which is proposed for housing, pictured in 2013 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man denies possessing drugs and hatchet

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Council set to approve plans for 70 new homes in Stowupland

Plans for up to 70 homes are set to be approved on land south of Gipping Road in Stowupland Picture: GOOGLEMaps

Woman ‘admitted lying about being kidnapped at knifepoint’, court hears

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Man seen waving machete avoid immediate jail term

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists