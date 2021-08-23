News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Michael McIntyre to perform in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 AM August 23, 2021   
Comedian Michael McIntyre will be performing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: PA Images

Funny man Michael McIntyre is set to perform in Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal next month.

The comedian will take to the stage on Wednesday, September 8 with his show Work in Progress set to be a sell out event.

The performance is set to be full of laughs and gags from one of the nations favourite comedians.

The 45-year-old has previously performed at the theatre with his last show coming in 2017.

In a statement on the theatre's website bosses have said that demand for this show will be very high and the best chance for securing tickets will be via the website.

Given the popularity of the event there will be no socially distanced seating in the auditorium and tickets are strictly limited to four per household.

Tickets for the show are £27 and can be booked online with general sale of the tickets opening at 10am today.



