Man accused of handling stolen van to face trial

The trial of a man accused of handling a stolen van will take place in June next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Tuesday (September 22) was Michael Shrigley, 38, of Edinburgh Road, Thetford.

He has denied handling a stolen Vivaro van on August 12 last year and an alternative charge of assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of the van.

Shrigley’s trial, which is expected to last for one to two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing June 1.

Shrigley is on unconditional bail.