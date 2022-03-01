Crime journalist releases debut thriller novel

A Suffolk crime journalist has released his debut novel after he was inspired on a round-the-world honeymoon trip nine years ago.

Michael Steward spent six weeks in China in 2013 as part of an extended 10-month honeymoon with his wife and decided to set the book in Beijing.

The thriller, entitled Harvest, follows two private detectives on a hunt for a missing British teacher in the Chinese capital.

The 41-year-old, who works for the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, admitted writing the book had been “a labour of love” but said he is thrilled to be self-publishing at last.

Michael Steward's debut novel is out now via Amazon - Credit: Dissect Designs

“I think I started the book just after the honeymoon trip and put down the first 5,000 or 10,000 words pretty quickly,” he said.

“Then I left it alone for a long time, and life got in the way really. My wife and I had two children, I changed careers into journalism and it was one of those things I kept meaning to go back to.

“I picked it up again probably in 2017 and started chipping away, a few hundred words a night. I finished the first draft in February 2020 so this isn’t a lockdown book – it’s just taken me this long to get it up to scratch!

“I’m absolutely delighted to finally get it out there and I hope people will enjoy reading it.”

Michael first got the idea for the book on his honeymoon - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Michael, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, said Beijing seemed like the perfect setting for his dark thriller.

“We visited many countries on our trip but I have to say I loved China the most,” he said.

“It was such a different culture, and the people were incredibly welcoming and friendly.

“It was probably quite ambitious of me to set the book there, but I just felt it made such a great backdrop for the story.”

The father-of-two said he has already started the follow-up.

“I was keen on writing a series so the second book will be with the same characters and set a little closer to home in London. Hopefully, it won’t take me as long this time,” he added.

“There have been times, of course, when it felt like I was wading through treacle, but overall I have really enjoyed the process.”

Harvest is available now as an e-book or paperback from Amazon.