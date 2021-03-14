News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Rush hour 'a thing of the past' as workers opt to scrap commuting

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM March 14, 2021   
Michelle Pollard, Chair of the Suffolk Skills Show .

Michelle Pollard, managing director of Ipswich-based recruitment agency Spider - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk HR boss has said working from home is "the new norm" after a study revealed commuters have saved nearly 300 hours by not travelling to the office throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Michelle Pollard, managing director of Ipswich-based recruitment agency Spider, said the rush hour commute is "a thing of the past" after firms closed their offices last year.

It comes after research by Lloyd's Bank found that workers in the East of England have saved an average of 291 hours - more than 12 days - in time they would usually spend travelling to and from the office during the pandemic.

The government has not given a date for when workers will be recommended to return to offices as part of the roadmap out of lockdown and it is expected that the decision will be made by individual firms.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said in February that staff "will be consumed once again with their desire for the genuine face to face meeting" when all Covid measures are lifted.

Mr Johnson also said he "doesn't believe for a moment" that online communication will replace in-person conversations in the long-term.

But Mrs Pollard believes the shift to home working is likely to be permanent as more employees have maintained a healthier work-life balance after scrapping the commute.

Despite the shift in working patterns, she has said "humans are wired to be part of a tribe" and called for businesses to be in contact with their employees on a regular basis.

Mrs Pollard said: "Working from home is the new norm and so many companies are quoting that their teams have never been more productive.

"Employees are saying they love stumbling from their bed to their desks in minimal time and commuter rush hour is a thing of the past.

"Many companies, big and small across the UK, reacted swiftly and cohesively to being locked down and moved teams to a home working environment almost overnight.

"The resilience shown by so many British businesses was and still is rightly being shown like a badge of honour.

"Being agile and offering true flexibility to our workforce should be very much part of our overall employment package."

