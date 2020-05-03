E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Concerns for missing 13-year-old Michelle Woods

PUBLISHED: 21:58 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:58 03 May 2020

Police are concerned about Michelle Woods, who has gone missing in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police are concerned about Michelle Woods, who has gone missing in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police have released an appeal after a 13-year-old girl went missing from her home.

Michelle Woods left her home address in the Shrub End area of Colchester at around 10am on Sunday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since 1pm.

She is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall, slim, with short brown hair and may be wearing black skinny jeans and a hooded top.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’re concerned for her welfare and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.”

If you’ve seen her or have any information about where Michelle is please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 682 of May 3 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remains in place in Barham this evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They saved my life’ – coronavirus survivor, 32, praises amazing nurses

Paul Godfrey spent two weeks in Colchester Hospital fighting for his life. Picture: PAUL GODFREY

Suspected drink driver arrested after midnight lampost crash

The collision is reported to have happened on Long Road East in Dedham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Concerns for missing 13-year-old Michelle Woods

Police are concerned about Michelle Woods, who has gone missing in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes
Drive 24