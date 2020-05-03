Concerns for missing 13-year-old Michelle Woods

Police are concerned about Michelle Woods, who has gone missing in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police have released an appeal after a 13-year-old girl went missing from her home.

Michelle Woods left her home address in the Shrub End area of Colchester at around 10am on Sunday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since 1pm.

She is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall, slim, with short brown hair and may be wearing black skinny jeans and a hooded top.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’re concerned for her welfare and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.”

If you’ve seen her or have any information about where Michelle is please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 682 of May 3 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.