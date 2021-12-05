News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Some of the best mischievous elf ideas seen across Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:30 PM December 5, 2021
Some ideas for mischievous elves this Christmas as suggested by our readers

Suffolk readers are already starting to see the mischievous elves making their way to their homes. - Credit: Archant

It's that time of year again when the mischievous elves make a return to homes to bring a little cheeky fun in the run up to Christmas. 

Already our readers have been quick with the camera to capture those pesky elves at work... or more likely playing around as they wait for their young friends to wake up.

With some unique tricks up their sleeves, the elves are out in force to make some festive mayhem in the run-up to Christmas. 

Games night

The mischievous elves and friends visited Maria Lummis' family for a games night and can be seen pictured playing on a mini air-hockey table and a game of cards.  

The elves brought their friends for a game night 

The elves brought their friends for a game night - Credit: Maria Lummis

Guess who's back 

It is the grandest of entrances but some mischievous elves do like to make themselves known.

For these elves, it's with a message to the household to "guess who's back?"

The mischievous elves made snow angels in the flour

The mischievous elves made snow angels in the flour - Credit: Kim AD

The elves were seen making snow angels in some fake snow with the writing guess who's back written into it - sure to surprise the children in the morning. 

Tea party 

These cheeky elves visited Kim's house for a second night and hosted their own tea party with the help of some friends.  

Have the mischievous elves had a tea party round your house yet?

Have the mischievous elves had a tea party round your house yet? - Credit: Kim AD

The four elves helped themselves to some party rings, cookies and biscuits.

Trying to escape

This mischievous elf was trying to get out unnoticed but was caught in the letter box in the process. 

Ouch! This elf got caught trying to make a quick getaway

Ouch! This elf got caught trying to make a quick getaway - Credit: Shelly Westcott

Shelly Westcott captured the elf trying to make his way out of her home.  

Baking a cake

These elves were caught making a mess as they tried to bake a cake. 

What a mess! These elves tried to bake a cake at Karen Child's house

What a mess! These elves tried to bake a cake at Karen Child's house - Credit: Karen Child

Karen Child caught the elves in the act with the elves seen sprinkling flour over the worktops. 

Decorating the fruit 

This elf was caught red-handed as they drew smiley faces all over Becks Bawley fruit. 

Look at their faces! The elf has been up to no good again

Look at their faces! The elf has been up to no good again - Credit: Becks Bawley

Have the elves defaced your fruit yet? You may want to check before you take a bite! 

Helping with the decorations 

Often classed as mischievous, this pair actually look like they were trying to help with the Christmas decorations - but got a bit stuck in the process. 

Whoops! The elves got suck trying to help with the Christmas decorations

Whoops! The elves got suck trying to help with the Christmas decorations - Credit: Helen Collison

Helen Collison captured the elves as they got trapped in the festive lights. 

What ideas have your mischievous elves come up with? 

Christmas
Suffolk

