Some of the best mischievous elf ideas seen across Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
It's that time of year again when the mischievous elves make a return to homes to bring a little cheeky fun in the run up to Christmas.
Already our readers have been quick with the camera to capture those pesky elves at work... or more likely playing around as they wait for their young friends to wake up.
With some unique tricks up their sleeves, the elves are out in force to make some festive mayhem in the run-up to Christmas.
Games night
The mischievous elves and friends visited Maria Lummis' family for a games night and can be seen pictured playing on a mini air-hockey table and a game of cards.
Guess who's back
It is the grandest of entrances but some mischievous elves do like to make themselves known.
Most Read
- 1 The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss
- 2 Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town
- 3 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?
- 4 Ipswich Town set to announce caretaker manager
- 5 Stuart Watson's verdict: Cook sacking shows Town owners mean business
- 6 Harsh or fair? Here's what Town fans are saying about Paul Cook sacking
- 7 'Would get Town promoted this season' - Ambrose reveals his choice for new boss
- 8 'Gutted to see the gaffer go' - Norwood on Cook sacking
- 9 The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss
- 10 Approved town centre hotel will help meet need for tourist rooms
For these elves, it's with a message to the household to "guess who's back?"
The elves were seen making snow angels in some fake snow with the writing guess who's back written into it - sure to surprise the children in the morning.
Tea party
These cheeky elves visited Kim's house for a second night and hosted their own tea party with the help of some friends.
The four elves helped themselves to some party rings, cookies and biscuits.
Trying to escape
This mischievous elf was trying to get out unnoticed but was caught in the letter box in the process.
Shelly Westcott captured the elf trying to make his way out of her home.
Baking a cake
These elves were caught making a mess as they tried to bake a cake.
Karen Child caught the elves in the act with the elves seen sprinkling flour over the worktops.
Decorating the fruit
This elf was caught red-handed as they drew smiley faces all over Becks Bawley fruit.
Have the elves defaced your fruit yet? You may want to check before you take a bite!
Helping with the decorations
Often classed as mischievous, this pair actually look like they were trying to help with the Christmas decorations - but got a bit stuck in the process.
Helen Collison captured the elves as they got trapped in the festive lights.
What ideas have your mischievous elves come up with?