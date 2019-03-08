'He showed me strength and courage' – singer's tribute to Micky, 12

Micky Bennett pictured with his family. Picture: BENNETT FAMILY Archant

Colchester singer D-Saro has paid tribute to 12-year-old Micky Bennett who tragically died just weeks after being told he was cancer free.

Micky Bennett and Stormzy on Instagram Picture: INSTAGRAM Micky Bennett and Stormzy on Instagram Picture: INSTAGRAM

Essex schoolboy Micky was diagnosed with a rare type of leukaemia in July 2018 which only affects 2% of children who suffer from the disease.

He died on Friday, April 12 surrounded by friends and family after complications following a stem-cell transplant.

During his treatment Micky, who was a huge football fan, has captured the hearts of people around the country, including England footballer Harry Kane and rapper Stormzy – who paid a visit to the youngster in hospital.

Kevin Durosaro, better known as Colchester singer D-Saro, put a song together with Micky to raise awareness in October 2018 – called 'Fight Like Micky' – encouraging people to donate their life-saving stem cells.

Micky Bennett has died aged 12 after suffering from a rare form of leukaemia. PICTURE: LISA HICKS Micky Bennett has died aged 12 after suffering from a rare form of leukaemia. PICTURE: LISA HICKS

D-Saro grew close to Micky as they recorded the charity single together and he says he became “part of Micky's family forever”.

Micky had visited the studio in Colchester and recorded the charity single in between chemotherapy sessions.

He said: “Micky showed me strength and courage and that we all need to take time to look out for one another. He had a good heart and even in his toughest battle still found the ability to smile every day and give back to people.”

Micky Bennett died on Friday, April 12 Picture: LISA HICKS Micky Bennett died on Friday, April 12 Picture: LISA HICKS

Micky donated toys to Great Ormond Street Hospital at Christmas and D-Saro said “he was the strongest little boy” he knew.

D-Saro has praised Mickey's family for showing unity and strength in such a difficult time.

He said: “I would like to pay a special mention to Micky's mum Lisa and dad David, and his three sisters Chantelle, Roslin and Kharis. They showed unity, strength and never took no for an answer.

“I am proud to have been a part of this amazing boy's journey and now part of his family forever.”

Micky Bennett was diagnosed with the rare form of leukaemia in 2018. Picture: LISA HICKS Micky Bennett was diagnosed with the rare form of leukaemia in 2018. Picture: LISA HICKS

Micky's funeral will be held on Friday, April 26.

His parents have said that they want everyone to remember him for the “lovely young boy” he was.