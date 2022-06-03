'War in a drop of water' - man shares passion for microscopes with Suffolk
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A new club has opened up in Crowfield, offering science-enthusiasts in Suffolk the opportunity to explore a whole new world.
Gordon Brown, from Gosbeck, has been fascinated to put the world around him – quite literally – under the microscope since he was a child.
“You never know what you’re going to find, especially in pondwater,” he explained.
“It’s like a third world war in a drop of water, with everything trying to kill and eat everything else. It’s fascinating!”
Gordon has owned a microscope since the age of eight. He now owns 15.
His most exciting find to date is the pseudoscorpions found in his compost heap.
“They are an important species of the ecosystem. They're only about two millimetres long, so you tend not to notice them,” he explained.
“They look like scorpions, but without the stinger on the back end.
“They've got a pair of long claws and they strut around in a confident, aggressive fashion. When you look at them under a microscope, they're fascinating little things, and fairly easy to find.”
Some members are looking to reach the rank of master beekeeper, for which you need to be able to use a microscope.
“They use microscopes to identify different types of pollen that the bees are collecting and are in the honey, and for checking bees for diseases too.”
Others might wish to identify insects. For example, females of the invading species of fruit fly, the Drosophila suzukii, can only be identified under a microscope.
Gordon said: “Instead of the normal egg-laying apparatus on their hind end, the females have two crescent-shaped saws. They use those to saw through the skin of fruit while it’s on the tree, and then lay their eggs inside. The larvae will hatch out and destroy the fruit.
“So agriculturally, identifying them is very important.”
Gordon is one of the organisers of the Anglian Microscopy Group, which will meet each month at Crowfield Village Hall to learn how to use microscopes.
The group is entirely free, and will meet on the third Saturday of each month at Crowfield Village Hall as part of the outreach programme of the Quekett Microscopical Club.
He will be giving a demonstration of pollen slides in the 'honey' tent at the Suffolk Show.
For more information, visit: www.anglianmc.org.uk/