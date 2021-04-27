News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Communities awarded close to £1million in grants during Covid crisis

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 1:03 PM April 27, 2021   
Ann Osborn and founder Sally Fogden of the Rural Coffee Caravan charity Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ann Osborn and founder Sally Fogden of the Rural Coffee Caravan charity, which has been supported by the grants for its work during the Covid pandemic. - Credit: Archant

Community groups, clubs and charities have been awarded nearly £1million over the last year in Mid Suffolk — with support given to those providing lifelines during the Covid pandemic. 

In the 2020/21 financial year £996,855 was awarded by Mid Suffolk District Council in community grants. 

A new dedicated Covid-19 Emergency Needs Grant was also opened last May to help communities through the peak of the pandemic.

More than 60 organisations benefitted from over £100,000 in funding, including good neighbour schemes, foodbanks and community outreach projects — which have been vital services for people over the last year.

Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), who assist the ambulance service at the scene of serious incidents, was one of the grant recipients.

Employee Gina Saunders said their volunteer clinicians are now operating in an "extremely challenging environment due to the virus", as teams continue to do their best for all critically ill and injured patients. 

Volunteer SARS critical care paramedics, Joe Dowsing and Andrew Bates, on a voluntary team shift Pic

Volunteer SARS critical care paramedics, Joe Dowsing and Andrew Bates, on a voluntary team shift. - Credit: Archant

She said the support from the council "will make a big difference". 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
  2. 2 Primary school closes for 'circuit breaker' after coronavirus outbreak
  3. 3 Warning after spate of 'DHL parcel delivery' text scams
  1. 4 Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton
  2. 5 Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village
  3. 6 Family pay tribute to 'talented' Leiston artist who died in crash
  4. 7 70 vehicles stopped in day of action to 'disrupt' criminals
  5. 8 Brett Johnson on Paul Cook, transfer window plans and his Premier League tattoo pledge
  6. 9 Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries
  7. 10 Collapsing seaside cliffs set to be fixed in £2m project

Meanwhile, Tom Barker, assistant director for Sustainable Communities at Mid Suffolk and Babergh, commented: “I am immensely grateful to the groups and organisations who have pulled together to look after Mid Suffolk’s most vulnerable residents or helped those hit hardest financially by Covid-19.

"Our council’s grant scheme has hopefully provided comfort to many while the virus and its aftermath remains.”

Funding was also approved for walking routes, leisure equipment and local sports clubs over the last 12 months.

This includes more than £50,000 in funding which has been collected from developers building new homes in the district, being put towards new play areas in Badwell Ash and Elmswell, while £36,500 was awarded to Mid Suffolk tennis clubs and a £2,000 discretionary grant was given to establish a new ParkRun at Chilton Fields in Stowmarket. 

The Museum of East Anglian Life – set in 75 acres of beautiful Stowmarket countryside – also received a capital grant of £18,400 towards various improvement works to support its community-focused initiatives.

In addition to grants to improve facilities, the council allocated more than £229,000 in revenue funding to support charities serving residents, including Community Action Suffolk, Homestart, Mid Suffolk Citizens Advice, Rural Coffee Caravan and Lighthouse Women's Aid.

Smaller community projects received a funding boost from Locality Awards – allowing Mid Suffolk District Councillors to individually award grants within their ward – with 230 applications sharing a total of £217,934 during the year.

A new Covid-19 Recovery Grant is set to be launched in May and will enable communities to safely return to normality following the further easing of restrictions.  

Coronavirus
Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police remained at the pub on Sunday morning

Suffolk Live | Updated

Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook shouting instructions from the touchline.

'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus