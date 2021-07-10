'More than an eyesore' - anger over state of empty council houses
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Residents in a Suffolk village have become increasingly frustrated over the state of six council houses that have been left empty for three years.
Villagers are now asking the council to do more to tidy up the dilapidated council buildings in Harleston, near Stowmarket.
Traver Scarff said the buildings are ruining the beauty of Harleston, which was once named Suffolk's best kept village.
Mid Suffolk Council said it was working to do all it could to sort the problems - but has been hampered by the pandemic.
"The council had the option to either sell the six bungalows or do them up," Mr Scarff said.
You may also want to watch:
"They have decided to do them up but, in the meantime, they have been empty for three years.
"They have only cut the grass once. It looks an absolute disgrace. There are weeds and grass at least 6ft high at the front and it has just spoilt the look of the village.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town open pre-season with Dartford victory
- 2 'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash
- 3 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club
- 4 Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68
- 5 Murder probe launched after man killed in Ipswich guest house attack
- 6 Police tape off major town centre street after 'incident'
- 7 Overgrown house in desirable Ipswich street up for auction for £125k
- 8 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack
- 9 Town Transfer Talk: Latest on Celina, Crooks, Bishop and more
- 10 Euro 2020 final: Where can you buy England's home shirt?
"They were two-bedroom council houses built in the early 30s, they are now just passed their sell by date."
Mr Scarff spoke about what he would like to see being done to the council properties, in the village which only has around 80 houses.
"I would like to them to be sold, pulled down and rebuilt by a private company," Mr Scarff said.
"If they pulled them down, there is a lot of room at the back where they could make a decent little private estate."
A Mid Suffolk District Council spokesperson said: “We updated residents last November with our plans to include these homes in the council’s pilot energy efficiency and low carbon homes refurbishment scheme.
“We had hoped to progress the work further by now, but have – of course – had to deal with the ongoing demands of the pandemic.
"In the meantime, we can reassure residents that the gardens will be cut back later in the year, when this poses less of a risk to local wildlife."