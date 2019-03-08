Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Resident's anger as recycling bags wrapped in non-recyclable plastic

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 June 2019

Mid Suffolk District Council is distributing recycling bags wrapped in single-use plastic. Picture: SALLY STACPOOLE

Mid Suffolk District Council is distributing recycling bags wrapped in single-use plastic. Picture: SALLY STACPOOLE

Archant

A concerned resident has voiced her anger after discovering a Suffolk council's recycling bags are wrapped in single-use plastic.

Mid Suffolk District Council say the waste could be used to generate electricity. Picture: SALLY STACPOOLEMid Suffolk District Council say the waste could be used to generate electricity. Picture: SALLY STACPOOLE

Debenham resident Sally Stacpoole said she was shocked by the volume of the plastic film in her recent order of recycling and landfill bags.

Living in a property without road access, Mrs Stacpoole doesn't qualify for a wheelie bin, instead using clear council supplied plastic bags for recycling and grey bags for landfill.

Mrs Stacpoole said: "They used to be delivered in rolls held together with a bit of cardboard - but I'd never thought about the plastic until people began discussing it on television.

"I was completely shocked when I received the recent order. It is absolutely ridiculous to believe they are sending out recycling bags in material that isn't recyclable."

Mrs Stacpoole added there are various other houses in the town in a similar situation to her, and found another friend was also shocked at the discovery.

You may also want to watch:

"They will have delivered these parcels to thousands of households and therefore created a huge amount of plastic waste," she said. "I am stunned."

Mid Suffolk District Council, Mrs Stacpoole's local authority, said they will evaluate possible alternatives and discuss the issue with their supplier.

Jessica Fleming, Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet member for environment, said: "We understand our supplier issues bundles of 50 recycling sacks in a plastic film, but this generates a small amount of waste when compared to 50 full sack-loads of recycling and it doesn't go to landfill.

"Instead, assuming it's been disposed of carefully and responsibly in general waste, it will be used to generate electricity at our Suffolk energy-from-waste facility.

"We recognise however that society has an issue with packaging and local authorities should not be exempt from that conversation.

"As a result we will be talking to our supplier about the possibility of alternative packaging in future and will continue to evaluate all possible methods to reduce or eliminate plastics from route uses that fall under the district council's capacity to control."

The government has been put under pressure to introduce a ban on single-use plastic, with plastic straws set to be banned from April 2020.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A ‘proper’ pub where customers enjoy quality beer and conversation is crowned Suffolk winner

Liz and Tony Fayers, who have been landlord and landlady of the Rose and Crown pub in Bury St Edmunds for 34 years this August Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Resident’s anger as recycling bags wrapped in non-recyclable plastic

Mid Suffolk District Council is distributing recycling bags wrapped in single-use plastic. Picture: SALLY STACPOOLE

Town centre flats evacuated after chip pan fire

The premises in Elm Street was evacuated after crews were alerted to a blaze in the kitchen Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Smoke billows into gardens as crews tackle garage fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire in Great Blakenham Picture: MICHAEL PRETLOVE

‘The problem has not gone away’ - Hundreds still claimed to be living at holiday park unlawfully

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists