Decision delayed on Bramford 115 homes to ensure 'consistent decision-making'

Land south of Fitzgerald Road in Bramford which is the subject of a planning application for 115 homes.

Plans for 115 homes in Bramford which were due to be approved on Wednesday morning have been delayed after officers opted to withdraw them from the meeting.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee met virtually on Wednesday morning where the application by Hopkins Homes for 115 properties south of Fitzgerald Road was to be decided.

Those plans had been recommended for approval by officers, but officers pushed back a decision on it because of recent developments.

John Pateman-Gee from the authority’s planning team said the council needed to take into consideration the refusal of 49 homes in Sproughton nearby last week.

He added: “It may well be in the district of Babergh but officers do need to look at this given the opinion given by Babergh District Council on housing need, landscape and heritage matters to ensure consistent decision-making is made in this local area.

“We are also mindful of a recent appeal case at Long Melford. Again, it’s Babergh but it’s quite a significant case because the [planning] inspector decided that the development should be approved regardless of the five year housing supply.

“On recent review of the officer’s report it is considered now that the report needs further work and assessment to ensure there is not a risk of JR [judicial review] against any decision, regardless of which direction that may take.”

A spokesman for Hopkins Homes said: “Mid Suffolk District Council took the decision to withdraw this application from the development control committee on May 13 so the report could be updated by the council.

“We were made aware of this decision in advance of this date and anticipate the application will be heard at the committee’s next meeting.”

The council’s development control committee is not due to meet again until next month.

Planning officers have not publicly said when the matter be heard next, although it is likely to be heard in June.

Plans for up to 20 homes in Mendlesham which were also due to be decided were again withdrawn so that recent developments could be taken into account.