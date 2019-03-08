Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Persimmon told to revise designs for village’s 250 homes

PUBLISHED: 11:30 01 April 2019

Thurston is due to expand by around 800 homes - 250 of those being from Persimmon. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Thurston is due to expand by around 800 homes - 250 of those being from Persimmon. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Developers behind a 250 home scheme in Thurston have been told to go back to the drawing board and re-work designs more in keeping with the village.

Persimmon Homes secured outline planning permission last year for developing land to the west of Ixworth Road, with the matter of appearance and designs being discussed last week.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee had been recommended to approve the details at its meeting on Wednesday, March 27, but instead told Persimmon to make changes to the application.

A council spokesman said that the committee made a ‘minded to refuse’ decision, based on the design and local character.

It included specific mentions of the lack of bungalows in the proposals, and the inclusion of three-storey dwellings, which are very rare in the existing village.

As the committee did not refuse the plans outright and outline permission has already been secured, Persimmon is now able to go away and come back with revised designs.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “We are naturally disappointed with the decision given that the application had been recommended for approval.

“Careful consideration had gone into the design element and layout of the proposed scheme which builds upon the principles that were established at the outline planning stage, approved last year.

“We have contacted Thurston Parish Council and will be discussing our application prior to resubmission.

“As part of our revised scheme we will consider additional bungalows and will continue to work with the local planning authority and local stakeholders to create a development that is in keeping with the local community.”

It is not yet clear when a revised submission will come back to committee, or when work on the ground will begin once reserved matters details have been formally approved.

Thurston Parish Council in its comments said it continued to object to the scheme for a host of reasons, including lack of bungalows, not enough tree planting and Persimmon’s late approach to consulting with them.

Persimmon’s application represents a portion of a swathe of development planned for Thurston, as the village faces an expansion to the tune of around 800 homes from five separate developers.

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Southwold council house could be rented out privately or become a holiday let

54 North Road in Southwold Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

April 1 marks “momentous day” with formation of two new Suffolk councils

Staff mark the start of the new East Suffolk Council outside the Melton headquarters. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

‘We’ve come a long way since the dark days’ - Migrants share stories of first experiences in Ipswich

ISCRE's Hamil Clarke said there had been great progess since the early days of immigration Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Persimmon told to revise designs for village’s 250 homes

Thurston is due to expand by around 800 homes - 250 of those being from Persimmon. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Race is back on to sign U’s star Szmodics

Sammie Szmodics fires in a shot during Saturday's 1-0 win at Cambridge United. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists