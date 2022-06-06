Council objects to 'massive impact' of proposed 50-metre pylons on Suffolk

Mid Suffolk district councillors have objected to plans for the East Anglia GREEN line of pylons. - Credit: ARCHANT/MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Plans for 50-metre pylons across Suffolk will have a “massive impact” on the county, Mid Suffolk councillors have said in their objection to proposals.

The council’s cabinet on Monday morning agreed its response to National Grid’s consultation on the East Anglia GREEN scheme that proposes to build 180km of 400kv pylons running from Norwich to Tilbury in Essex via a substation in Bramford.

Concerns have already been raised by six East Anglian MPs – including Suffolk MPs James Cartlidge, Dr Dan Poulter and Jo Churchill – as well as campaign groups and a petition of nearly 14,000 locals.

James Cartlidge, right, studying plans to put new pylons across south Suffolk with local residents. - Credit: Office of James Cartlidge

Mid Suffolk District Council, whose district the 50-metre pylons will pass through, has now also objected.

Conservative cabinet member for planning, David Burn, said: “This is a big and complicated proposal that is worrying for a great many of our residents.

“Our overriding preference is for a coordinated offshore approach to minimise onshore infrastructure and the associated impact on the community and environment.

“Subsea cabling options are being developed for the north of England and Scotland, so why not here?”

Andy Mellen, leader of the Green councillors and ward member for Bacton, said he welcomed an increase in renewable energy production but said “the proposed overhead lines and pylons will have a massive impact on the area through which they pass, visually dominating the landscape and also impacting heavily on many heritage assets along the route.

“The overgrounding is only the best value option for National Grid if no intrinsic value is ascribed to these landscapes.”

John Field, leader of the Liberal Democrat cohort and member for Blakenham, added that there was a limit to the tolerance of communities and “East Anglia GREEN exceeds that tolerance”.

Elsewhere, concerns were raised around the impact overhead pylons would have on the tourism industry, the visual landscape and the value of house prices and land.

The consultation on the plans runs until June 16, with National Grid stressing that responses will be carefully considered.

Bosses said the existing network was developed in the 1960s and to date has been able to meet demand.

But increased renewable and low carbon power by 2030 means demand on the network will increase significantly and the existing power lines do not have the capacity to meet demand without reinforcement.

To find out more and take part in the consultation, visit www.nationalgrid.com.