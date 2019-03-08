Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cabinet unveiled for divided Mid Suffolk council

PUBLISHED: 20:55 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:55 22 May 2019

The make-up of the new Mid Suffolk District Council, which features a 17/17 split on both sides of the chamber. Picture: JASON NOBLE

The make-up of the new Mid Suffolk District Council, which features a 17/17 split on both sides of the chamber. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Jason Noble

The new cabinet for a deadlocked Suffolk council has been confirmed, after a fresh leader was announced on Monday.

Suzie Morley, who has become the new leader at Mid Suffolk District Council. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/PAUL NIXONSuzie Morley, who has become the new leader at Mid Suffolk District Council. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/PAUL NIXON

Mid Suffolk District Council's Conservative group leader Suzie Morley secured the authority's leadership on Monday night with a casting vote, and confirmed that the group had been unable to strike a deal with the Green and Liberal Democrat groups.

Currently, the 16 Tories and one Independent have united, while the 12 Greens and five Lib Dems have also come together in opposition, leaving the council deadlocked.

It meant that on a number of occasions - including in the election of a new council leader - the casting vote of Conservative council chairman Lavinia Hadingham was needed.

On Wednesday, Ms Morley's new cabinet was unveiled.

Mid Suffolk District Council Green party leader Rachel Eburne said she was disappointed by the result. Picture: GREEN PARTYMid Suffolk District Council Green party leader Rachel Eburne said she was disappointed by the result. Picture: GREEN PARTY

"I think it's a good idea to have a move around as it brings fresh thoughts and different ways of thinking," she said.

"It's not just a question of people's skills, it's their attitudes and ways of working. It's not just their knowledge and skill level but their empathy.

"I think we have got a good mix of new people coming in with fresh ideas and people who have been on the cabinet before."

Independent Gerard Brewster had already been named as deputy leader, while John Whitehead carries on in his role as finance cabinet member.

As well as being leader, Suzie Morley will also hold the portfolios for assets and investments, and customers and improvement.

The remainder comprises Julie Flatman (communities and housing); David Burn (planning); Jessica Fleming (environment); and David Gould (no portfolio), who has experience running Northamptonshire Council a decade ago.

The Green group said it had requested three cabinet positions during talks with the Conservatives, as it would better represent the split of the vote, but turned down because a consensus could not be reached on out-of-county investments and the council's headquarters.

Green group leader Rachel Eburne added: "We are disappointed that the Conservatives, who did not gain a majority in this election, rejected our proposal to form a joint cabinet representing the will of the people.

You may also want to watch:

"They seem determined to cling on to power as though the election did not happen.

"As the Green group and the Liberal Democrat group represent half of all councillors and more than half of all the votes cast in the election, it would be disrespectful to them and to those who voted for us to accept anything less than at least an attempt at a proportionate and balanced cabinet."

The complete cabinet:

Leader of the council: Suzie Morley

Deputy leader of the council: Gerard Brewster

Cabinet member for assets and investments: Suzie Morley

Cabinet member for economic growth: Gerard Brewster

Cabinet member for communities and housing: Julie Flatman

Cabinet member for finance: John Whitehead

Cabinet member for planning: David Burn

Cabinet member for environment: Jessica Fleming

Cabinet member for customers, digital transformation and improvement: Suzie Morley

Cabinet member without portfolio: Peter Gould

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Policeman ‘feared injured 26-year-old musician was robbery victim’, inquest hears

Police were called to reports that Colin Christopher Currie had collapsed at The Dip near West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds on August 22, 2017. An inquest into his death is being held in Ipswich this week Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance on scene after van and motorbike collide

An air ambulance is at the scene of the crash in Wherstead Road Picture: NSRAPT

History is made as newly-formed West Suffolk Council meets for the first time

John Griffiths has been appointed leader of the new West Suffolk Council Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Bus company apologises to passengers over services

A Chambers bus at Sudbury bus station Picture: ARCHANT

Cabinet unveiled for divided Mid Suffolk council

The make-up of the new Mid Suffolk District Council, which features a 17/17 split on both sides of the chamber. Picture: JASON NOBLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists