Troubled holiday park told to resolve planning issues or face closure

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 July 2019

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A holiday park facing legal action over guests living on site has been warned it could be shut unless it resolves further issues.

The shopping village at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe shopping village at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mid Suffolk District Council (MSDC) told Stonham Barns it must submit better plans about fire hydrants, event management and drainage within months or face further sanctions.

The council's notice warns that failure to do so could result in it being made to cease operations, including events. Equipment could also be removed, it adds.

The park has been given time to resolve the issues - and MSDC says it wants to work with it, only using sanctions as a "last resort".

Park owner Alan Forward said he would submit extra information about fire hydrants, landscaping, drainage and events planning, following discussions with relevant authorities.

The shopping village at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The notice comes amid disputes between the park and council after an emergency visit last year found guests, many older and infirm, living on the site all year, contrary to regulations.

MSDC recently told guests the park will face legal action after talks failed to resolve the problems.

Meanwhile, the park had been trying to resolve outstanding planning issues relating to lodges and retail pods it had already built, as well as a new play area.

Crazy Golf at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCrazy Golf at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The "hybrid application" was approved last October, pending submissions of "reserved matters" - more detailed plans.

But Stonham Barns' application in April sought to remove several conditions. It said it had "no intention" to install fire hydrants, which "wouldn't work because water pressure on site is so low" and would instead pump water from lakes in an emergency.

MSDC refused the request on grounds of "public safety" giving Stonham Barns six months to provide a scheme on fire hydrants and a timetable for installation. The council also refused Stonham Barns' event management plan, giving it six months to provide another or all events "shall cease and all equipment brought onto the land for the purposes of such uses shall be removed".

A council spokesman said: "We want to work with the applicant to find a satisfactory solution. But if that fails, as a last resort we would be able to remove permission, requiring the cessations of the use of the site for those purposes."

The site hosts many events such as this Saxon and Viking festival but has been told it must submit a new events plan Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stonham Aspal Parish said it supported MSDC's efforts to bring Stonham Barns "into line" as it wanted to see a successful site that adheres to planning regulations.

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

'It just felt right' – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an 'alternative' swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

