Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Calls made to sell out-of-county retail and commercial buildings and pump cash into building homes

PUBLISHED: 16:53 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 19 February 2019

Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils' investment arm owns the Wagamama and Caffe Nero premises in Peterborough. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils' investment arm owns the Wagamama and Caffe Nero premises in Peterborough. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Archant

Calls have been made for controversial out-of-county investments in commercial and retail property to be sold and the money pumped into housebuilding in mid Suffolk, ahead of a fresh budget debate this week.

Mid Suffolk District Council's green group leader Rachel Eburne said investing in homes would not be as risky as commercial or retail outside of Suffolk. Picture: GREEN PARTYMid Suffolk District Council's green group leader Rachel Eburne said investing in homes would not be as risky as commercial or retail outside of Suffolk. Picture: GREEN PARTY

The opposition Green group at Mid Suffolk District Council has tabled an amendment ahead of Thursday’s full council meeting where the 2019/20 budget will be decided.

The Conservative administration is proposing to pump another £25million into CIFCO Capital Ltd – a joint company with Babergh District Council which has bought retail and commercial property mostly outside of Suffolk.

Among the portfolio is the Marks and Spencer store building in Brentwood, and the Caffe Nero and Wagamama unit in Peterborough.

The two councils have already committed £25m each to date, with their respective budgets for 2019/20 intending to double that.

Marks and Spencer in Brentwood - owned by Mid Suffolk and Babergh councils. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSMarks and Spencer in Brentwood - owned by Mid Suffolk and Babergh councils. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

But the Greens have called for all CIFCO investments to be sold in the next four years and reinvest the cash, which is borrowed from the Public Works Loan Board, in other projects like housebuilding.

Other amendments include more pop-up council offices in rural locations, and holding more council meetings in the district.

Currently, all meetings are held at Endeavour House in Ipswich.

Rachel Eburne from the Green group said: “This alternative budget seeks to act on two main areas of concern, the first is to bring back into control the speculative out of district commercial investments, and make this money work harder for our communities, in delivering much needed local affordable housing.

“This way we make a safer return on investment, as well as maintain our housing supply.”

“Don’t forget the current agreed borrowing is £50m of which none is agreed to be spent in mid Suffolk”

The Greens said the money could be used to reinvigorate stalled housing sites.

Other tabled measures include upgrades to Stowmarket station forecourt, a strategic review of Stowmarket town centre car park and making council officers accessible to the public.

Investment bosses said the risks investing in commercial and retail buildings had been mitigated by thorough due diligence and a broad, balanced portfolio.

Emily Atack, assistant director of assets and investments at the two councils, said: “When they [investment board] are making the decision they are very much looking at that balance, and it is right for the portfolio to have retail as part of a balanced portfolio.

“We are looking at properties that are in the right place that are strong properties in their own right.

“To mitigate the risk we need to have a balanced portfolio.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 3,000 people in Suffolk sign petition to ban ISIS members returning to UK

Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Shamima Begum, who fears her unborn baby will be taken away from her. Picture: METROPOLITAN POLICE/PA WIRE

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Snape Maltings is the venue for Suffolk Coastal's farewell party. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Lorry driver locked up over ‘largest fly-tipping incident in Suffolk’

The cost of clearing the waste in Acton came to £2,650 Picture: MID SUFFOLK AND BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Calls made to sell out-of-county retail and commercial buildings and pump cash into building homes

Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils' investment arm owns the Wagamama and Caffe Nero premises in Peterborough. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Christmas in July funeral in Colchester named as one of 5 quirkiest send-offs

The Co-op Funeralcare team at the funeral of Walter Hatton Picture: CO-OP FUNERALCARE

Military medics bolster skills through partnership with hospital

Tech Sgt Amy Templeton (left), NCO in charge of the operating room for the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron, examines medical data with fellow surgical team members of the West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St. Edmunds Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists