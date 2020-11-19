Video

Coronavirus in Suffolk: Mid Suffolk has lowest Covid case rate in country

Mid Suffolk currently has the lowest Covid case rate in the country Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Mid Suffolk, West Suffolk and Tendring remain the lowest areas in the country for coronavirus case rates.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 629 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week to November 15.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Mid Suffolk has the lowest Covid rate in the country, with 53.9 per 100,000 people.

West Suffolk now has the second lowest Covid rate at 59.2, with Tendring third lowest at 62.1 per 100,000 people.

Babergh’s case rate remains the highest in the region at 144.5, followed by East Suffolk (86.6) and Ipswich (86.2).

A majority of areas in England (197 out of 315) have seen a rise in cases.

Hull continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,944 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 15 - the equivalent of 748.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile it has been reported that more than 40 mass vaccination centres will be set up across England as part of the coronavirus vaccination effort.

The Health Service Journal (HSJ) said that NHS England has told local leaders that each of the 42 health and care systems in England should have at least one mass vaccination site.

Senior sources told HSJ that a larger system could have two.

These are likely to be in conference centres or similar large venues, HSJ added.