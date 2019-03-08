Sadness as children's charity forced to close

Jackie Markell from HOPS has spoken about her sadness at the charity closing and her pride at what the have done in the last 40 years Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid Suffolk HOPS, which has helped hundreds of children with special educational needs over the last 40 years, have announced they will close at the end of this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

HOPS which stands for Holiday Opportunity Play Scheme, is based in Eye, Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE HOPS which stands for Holiday Opportunity Play Scheme, is based in Eye, Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The charity based in Eye in Suffolk, have had to give up on their three year long struggle to find a new home, meaning they can no longer carry on with their important work providing weekend and holiday activities for disabled children.

HOPS have been in their current building for 20 years but their lease will not be renewed as the site has been earmarked for housing - something they highlighted when they won a Stars of Suffok award for team of the year in 2018.

Having helped many families in Suffolk since it opened in 1978, Mid Suffolk Hops is now undergoing the sad process of closing down.

HOPS charity coordinator Jackie Markell who has worked for them for 19 years said: "For the last three years we have been looking for safe premises for the children.

"The hunt had to come to an end and we couldn't find anything suitable for them. For safety reasons we have had to close the charity down.

"It's really sad as thousands of volunteers have helped hundreds of families over the 40 years."

HOPS help children with special education needs have fun at weekends and in the school holidays Picture: RACHEL EDGE HOPS help children with special education needs have fun at weekends and in the school holidays Picture: RACHEL EDGE

You may also want to watch:

HOPS are one of the only charities that help children with special educational needs from the age as young as four, ensuring they had fun at weekends and in the school holidays.

Many people that have volunteered with HOPS have gone on to be teachers and speech and language therapists.

Teenage volunteers have been thanking Mrs Markell for the support the charity has given them over the years.

Mrs Markell, who herself volunteered with HOPS when she was 14, said: "It has been very rewarding, you see children with special needs having a fantastic time and teenage volunteers grow into adults."

The charity are now asking volunteers and families they have helped to come together to say farewell to HOPS.

The charity wants former volunteers to join them at a farewell celebration in Stowmarket at the end of August Picture: RACHEL EDGE The charity wants former volunteers to join them at a farewell celebration in Stowmarket at the end of August Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"The farewell event is a celebration of our achievements," said Mrs Markell.

If you would like to attend the farewell event in Stowmarket on Saturday, August 31 please email Event@midsuffolkhops.org.uk.

Read more: Clock is ticking for holiday club for disabled children

