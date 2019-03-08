E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sadness as children's charity forced to close

PUBLISHED: 13:55 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 17 August 2019

Jackie Markell from HOPS has spoken about her sadness at the charity closing and her pride at what the have done in the last 40 years Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Jackie Markell from HOPS has spoken about her sadness at the charity closing and her pride at what the have done in the last 40 years Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mid Suffolk HOPS, which has helped hundreds of children with special educational needs over the last 40 years, have announced they will close at the end of this month.

HOPS which stands for Holiday Opportunity Play Scheme, is based in Eye, Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGEHOPS which stands for Holiday Opportunity Play Scheme, is based in Eye, Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The charity based in Eye in Suffolk, have had to give up on their three year long struggle to find a new home, meaning they can no longer carry on with their important work providing weekend and holiday activities for disabled children.

HOPS have been in their current building for 20 years but their lease will not be renewed as the site has been earmarked for housing - something they highlighted when they won a Stars of Suffok award for team of the year in 2018.

Having helped many families in Suffolk since it opened in 1978, Mid Suffolk Hops is now undergoing the sad process of closing down.

HOPS charity coordinator Jackie Markell who has worked for them for 19 years said: "For the last three years we have been looking for safe premises for the children.

 "The hunt had to come to an end and we couldn't find anything suitable for them. For safety reasons we have had to close the charity down.

"It's really sad as thousands of volunteers have helped hundreds of families over the 40 years."

HOPS help children with special education needs have fun at weekends and in the school holidays Picture: RACHEL EDGEHOPS help children with special education needs have fun at weekends and in the school holidays Picture: RACHEL EDGE

You may also want to watch:

HOPS are one of the only charities that help children with special educational needs from the age as young as four, ensuring they had fun at weekends and in the school holidays.

Many people that have volunteered with HOPS have gone on to be teachers and speech and language therapists.

Teenage volunteers have been thanking Mrs Markell for the support the charity has given them over the years.

Mrs Markell, who herself volunteered with HOPS when she was 14, said: "It has been very rewarding, you see children with special needs having a fantastic time and teenage volunteers grow into adults."

The charity are now asking volunteers and families they have helped to come together to say farewell to HOPS.

The charity wants former volunteers to join them at a farewell celebration in Stowmarket at the end of August Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe charity wants former volunteers to join them at a farewell celebration in Stowmarket at the end of August Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"The farewell event is a celebration of our achievements," said Mrs Markell.

If you would like to attend the farewell event in Stowmarket on Saturday, August 31 please email Event@midsuffolkhops.org.uk.

Read more: Clock is ticking for holiday club for disabled children

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sadness as children’s charity forced to close

Jackie Markell from HOPS has spoken about her sadness at the charity closing and her pride at what the have done in the last 40 years Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Key Town road closed completely first week schools go back

Cobbles along Eastgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, will be replaced during road resurfacing in September Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Orwell Green 2,700 homes “catastrophic” for East Suffolk, says councillor

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Ed and the Castle on the Hill, aged 8! Star tells of his love for Suffolk

An eight-year-old Ed Sheeran at Framlingham Castle in a family snap by his father John. Picture: JOHN SHEERAN

‘Unexplained bruising’ among major concerns at ‘inadequate’ care home

Crouched Friars Residential Home, in Crouch Street, Colchester, has been rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists