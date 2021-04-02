Your chance to sponsor a sleeper in 'Middy' rail extension project

Published: 12:00 PM April 2, 2021

The track for the 'Middy' is being extended - Credit: Lawrie Rose

A Wetheringsett railway museum is launching a campaign for the community to sponsor the sleepers which are being installed as part of its track extension project.

The team at the Mid-Suffolk Light Railway Museum is hoping to extend the track by another 500 metres, which would end at a new platform at Aspall Halt.

The 'Middy', as it is commonly known, is Suffolk’s only standard-gauge heritage line.

A scheme to double its track length was launched in 2018, with 73 metres of the project completed in March.

In a bid to fund the rest of the extension, the museum is asking for the public to sponsor the sleepers underneath the rails for £15 each.

Every sponsor will receive a certificate and be entered into a draw to win a driver experience package.

John Reeve, the museum's marketing manager, said: "It’s really a disguised form of crowdfunding.

"But we have seen several other railways making a success of similar schemes, so it’s got to be worth our perhaps rather smaller project, giving it a try, especially as we’re nearly there."