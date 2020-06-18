E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Call to bring more EV charging points to Mid Suffolk where there are currently just nine

PUBLISHED: 05:30 19 June 2020

The Department for Transport has released updated figures on the number of electric vehicle charging points by district, with Mid Suffolk the lowest in Suffolk with just nine. Picture: BMSDC

The Department for Transport has released updated figures on the number of electric vehicle charging points by district, with Mid Suffolk the lowest in Suffolk with just nine. Picture: BMSDC

BMSDC

Calls are being made for more to be done to provide electric vehicle charging points in Mid Suffolk as latest figures reveal just nine across the whole district.

Mid Suffolk Green councillor Andrew Stringer, who owns an electric car, said the authority should be leading on EV charge points not lagging behind. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMid Suffolk Green councillor Andrew Stringer, who owns an electric car, said the authority should be leading on EV charge points not lagging behind. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Department for Transport figures up to April 2020 showed there were 164 publicly available charging points for electric vehicles in the county – the lowest of any county in the East of England.

The most were in Ipswich with 48, followed by 47 in East Suffolk and 44 in West Suffolk.

Babergh had 16 while Mid Suffolk had just nine.

Andrew Stringer, Green councillor for Mid Suffolk and Suffolk County councils, said more needed to be done.

Councillor Jessica Fleming, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at Mid Suffolk District Council, said de-carbonising transport was a high priority. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCouncillor Jessica Fleming, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at Mid Suffolk District Council, said de-carbonising transport was a high priority. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Despite being a rural county, necessitating higher mileage for many journeys, the data shows that 88% of councils are doing better than Mid Suffolk,” he said.

“With only nine public charging points in the district and none on the trunk roads, residents are discouraged from taking the crucial step away from fossil fuel.

“Mid Suffolk really should be doing better, we even have a manufacturer of chargers in Stowmarket, we should be leading the way not lagging behind.”

You may also want to watch:

Electric charging points are increasingly being raised at planning committee meetings for when developers design new homes. However, they are largely for private and not public use.

But Jessica Fleming, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at Mid Suffolk, said the issue was being looked at: “Improving our electric vehicle charging infrastructure to meet need is one of many areas being explored by our joint cross-party environment and climate change taskforce – with proposals due to go to cabinet next month outlining how we will contribute to Suffolk’s county-wide ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030.

“De-carbonising transport is emerging as a high priority and we intend to work with our partner authorities to ensure that Mid Suffolk plays its part.

“In the meantime, we continue to identify opportunities for installing new, preferably rapid, public charging points and are pleased to be supporting Plug-and-Go with a new fast double EV point in Eye, and are promoting EV charging capability in new housing developments.

“We must, however, ensure that infrastructure is built in line with demand and also promote alternative transport wherever possible, such as walking, cycling or public transport.”

Of the 164 across the county, 29 were rapid charging points – only one of which was in Mid Suffolk – and can charge a car’s battery much faster than regular points, in some cases in as little as 30 minutes.

Suffolk County Council pointed to the DfT’s data and said that per 100,000 people, Suffolk actually performed better than the rest of the counties in the East of England.

Environment cabinet member at the county council, Richard Rout, Conservative, added: “As part of Suffolk County Council’s commitment to addressing the climate emergency we are looking at the availability and roll out of more electric vehicle charging points where appropriate.

“Our initiative ‘Plug in Suffolk’ is supporting local businesses and communities to increase the number of publicly accessible charging locations.

“We are closely following the developing advancements in this technology including rapid charging points and the car buying habits of residents to ensure we can make the most from the installation of charging points as more and more people consider electric vehicles.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Stars back fit and firing, young guns coming through and accepting mistakes – Ipswich Town’s reasons to be cheerful

Kane Vincent-Young, James Norwood and Flynn Downes are all reasons to be cheerful for Ipswich Town fans Picture: ARCHANT

Call to bring more EV charging points to Mid Suffolk where there are currently just nine

The Department for Transport has released updated figures on the number of electric vehicle charging points by district, with Mid Suffolk the lowest in Suffolk with just nine. Picture: BMSDC

Study calls tactics of ‘paedophile hunter’ groups into question

Police said they apply significant due diligence to information received to ensure adequate corroboration and integrity Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk Day 2020: Let’s celebrate our great county and its amazing people

Louis and Arthur enjoying the sunshine on Southwold beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Star restaurateur Ruth Watson opening ice cream parlour in Suffolk

Ruth Watson and her business partner Rob Walpole are opening an ice cream parlour in Framlingham Picture: Ruth Watson/Adrian Franklin
Drive 24